Posted by admin

Rotary Club cancels 2020 Wine & Cheese Festival; looks ahead to 2021 date

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, June 12, 2020 — The Bardstown Rotary Club announced today that it has canceled plans to hold this year’s Wine and Cheese Festival.

In an email by club president Kenny Fogle, the cancelation decision was based on “the many health concerns related to the COVID-19 virus, the many other causes and events being rescheduled for later in the summer and into the fall, and the fact that many small business owners and others have other priorities to take care of this year.

The club is planning to hold next year’s Wine and Cheese Festival on Saturday, June 5, 2021.

The festival was a major fundraiser for the club, and Fogle said the club is exploring other options so it can continue its long record of more than 40 years of providing service and financial assistance to the community.

In the past year, the local Rotary Club has contributed more than $50,000 to charitable causes, social services, and educational scholarships. The club’s Clothe A Kid project last fall spent more than $10,000 providing clothes and supplies to help Nelson County children meet their basic school needs.

For more updates on the Bardstown Rotary Club, click here to visit the club’s Facebook page.

-30-