COVID-19 update: 1 new case confirmed Friday in Nelson Co., total now at 48 cases

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, June 12, 2020 — One new COVID-19 case was confirmed Friday in Nelson County by Lincoln Trail District Health Department.

The new local COVID-19 case is a 24-year-old male patient who lives in the New Haven area.

In addition to the new Nelson County case, three other new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the six-county Lincoln Trail District, including two new cases reported in Hardin County, and one new case reported in Washington County.

The new cases bring the Lincoln Trail District total to 264 since the district began tracking positive COVID-19 positive test results in the health department.

NELSON COUNTY CASE DATA. One COVID-19 patient in Nelson County remains hospitalized. Two remain on home isolation, and 44 of the total 48 cases have recovered and are no longer being monitored.

MARION COUNTY CASE DATA. One COVID-19 patient in Marion County remains hospitalized. Eight patients remain on home isolation, and 31 of the county’s 40 cases have recovered and are no longer being monitored.

LINCOLN TRAIL DISTRICT CASES. Seven patients in the Lincoln Trail District are hospitalized as of Friday afternoon. Forty-one patients are on home isolation, and 208 of the total 264 cases have been recovered.

The total number of cases per county is as follows:

Hardin 128

LaRue 15

Marion 40

Meade 23

Nelson 48

Washington 10

RESTRICTIONS STILL NECESSARY. As Kentucky businesses slowly reopen and warmer weather draws people outdoors, many may be questioning the logic of continued COVID-19 restrictions.

However, data indicates that continued precautions are necessary to prevent ongoing spread of the virus. Kentucky is among more than a dozen states that has seen an increase in cases–since Memorial Day weekend cases within the state have increased by 37%.

Lincoln Trail District Health Department counties have seen a 36% increase in cases within the same time frame. Potential reasons for this spike may be increased testing, the easing of restrictions, or a sense among the community that conditions are safe now.

All COVID-19 cases are community spread. However, some individuals will know the source of infection while others will not. Among LTDHD cases, forty-three percent of individuals knew of their exposure to a person who was confirmed to have the virus (e.g. household members, co-workers). The remaining fifty-seven percent are not sure how or where they became infected.

As the pandemic continues to evolve, disease control efforts must be constantly refined. Public health strategies will still be needed to prevent future spread of COVID-19. It is important that we remain diligent in practicing physical distancing, wearing cloth face masks when out in public, and frequently washing our hands. Simple but effective steps that will protect our loved ones and our communities.

