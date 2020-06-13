Posted by admin

Obituary: Phyllis Sue Dial Calvert, 71, Lawrenceburg

Phyllis Sue Dial Calvert, 71, of Lawrenceburg, died Friday, June 12, 2020, at her residence. She was born Sept. 22, 1948, in Lincoln County, West Va., to the late Culver Joseph and Melda Sea Dial. She was a retired employee of Texas Instruments and H&R Block, and was a caregiver. She sang with the Bluegrass 101 band and was a member of Lawrenceburg Community Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Barbara Baker; and one brother, Stanford Dial.

She is survived by two daughters, Renee (Paul) Cooksey of Willisburg and Pam (Terry) Waldridge of Fairfield; one son, Brian (Tina) Calvert of Chaplin; one sister, Maxine (Richard) Arena of Roswell, Ga.; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Bro. Steve Broughton officiating. Burial is in the Fairview Cemetery.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at the funeral home.

The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contribution to the Fairview Christian Church Cemetery.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-