Obituary: Dennis Joe Sprowls Sr., 66, Hodgenville

Dennis Joe Sprowls Sr., 66, of Hodgenville, died Monday, June 8, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown. He was born Aug. 17, 1953, in Hardin County to the late, Curtis Jr. and Norma Jenell Ellis Sprowls. He was a U.S. Army veteran, He retired from the LaRue County School System with 27 years of service. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He was a gentle and loving man.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Windy Handley; and two brothers, Randal Sprowls and Lester Sprowls.

He is survived by one son, Dennis Randal (Lynette) Sprowls of Radcliff; one stepson, Cory Lawler of Hodgenville; one stepdaughter, Latreece (Greg Harkness) Lawler of Bardstown; one sister, Shirley Goodin of Hodgenville; several grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel with Bro. Brian Wood officiating. Burial is in the Hubbard Cemetery in Hodgenville.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the funeral home.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel, 612 N. Lincoln Blvd. in Hodgenville is in charge of arrangements.

