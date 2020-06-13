Posted by admin

Obituary: Derek Smith, 44, Bardstown

Derek Smith, 44, of Bardstown, died Friday, June 12, 2020, at his residence after a long battle with leukemia. He was born on May 4, 1976, in Bardstown. He was a Mason for Masonomics, Inc., and owner and operator of Smith’s Lawn Service. He was a UofL fan, a green thumb, and a master at cooking out. He loved his nieces, nephews, his dogs, fishing and hunting.

He was preceded in death by his father, Donald William Smith Sr.; one brother, Donald William Smith Jr.; his maternal grandparents, Dorothy and Rhodie Smith; and his paternal grandparents, Francis Smith and Jeanette Guest.

He is survived by his childhood sweetheart, Susan McKay Smith, to whom he was married for 14 years; his mother, Clara Smith of Cox’s Creek; two sisters, Jennie Smith of Cox’s Creek and Carrie Cox of Murray; his paternal grandfather, Jim Guest; nine nieces and nephews, Mikey, Katie, Jacob, Morgan, Jacob, Peyton, Kobe, Amelia, and Savannah; one special aunt, Mary Hagan; his mother-in-law, Gaye Franke; his father-in-law, Phil (Jann) McKay; one brother-in-law, Ben McKay; one sister-in-law, Brooke McKay; and several uncles, aunt, relatives and friends.

The funeral is 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home with the Rev. Jason Harris officiating.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

