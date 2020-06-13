Posted by admin

Obituary: George Richard ‘Dick’ Cambron, 67, formerly of Bardstown

George Richard “Dick” Cambron, 67, of Lexington, formerly of Bardstown, died peacefully at his home in Hospice care on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. He was born Jan. 1, 1953, in Nelson County to Juicey and Betty Cambron. He was the third of nine children.

He loved people, horses, dogs, trees, camp fires, travel and adventure. He was an advocate both professionally and personally for individuals with disabilities. He coordinated disability services for Head Start, recruited individuals for the AFL-CIO and provided services as a Vocational Rehabilitation counselor for nearly 30 years.

He was among the first to perform accessibility surveys for the University of Kentucky and Government buildings in Frankfort and served as a consultant for one of the first accessible trails at Mammoth Cave. Speaking to nursing, PT and OT about independent living skills gave him pleasure and hope.

Personally, he was instrumental in the development of the Center for Accessible Living in Louisville and Independence Place in Lexington. After graduating from college he spent several months traveling alone, cross country, camping in a modified Plymouth Duster. He was among the first to ski in the Breckinridge Colorado Adaptive Recreational Program. He loved the thrill of whizzing down the mountain.

Special thanks to the Outlaws and others who made adventures possible, Clinton Matney whose ingenuity kept Dick on wheels, his brother, Tom, and others who made living at home possible for the last year and a half, Care Tenders especially Kathy, Blue Grass Care Navigators Pink Team, the music therapists and Jin Shin Jytsu therapists at UK Chandler, Dr. Jeff Foxx, and the staff at Cardinal Hill especially Dr. Susan McDowell and Alicia Watts.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Jodie Cambron and Tony Cambron.

He is survived by his wife, Helen Arcisz; four sisters, Barbara Cambron (Vee Bobblitt), Mary Lou (Karen Compton), Mary Ellen, and Betsy; two brothers, Tom ( Debbie) and Lennie; in-laws Millie Cambron (Joe Paul Brady), Terri Cambron, and Roger and Pat Arcisz; and many nieces, nephews, dozens of cousins and innumerable friends.

In lieu of flowers consider a donation to the Arbor Day Foundation 211 N. 12th St Lincoln NE 68508 arborday.org or Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest P.O. Box 130 Claremont KY 40110 bernheim.org.

A private family service following Covid guidelines will held at their convenience.

We look forward to a gathering of friends when permitted.

“Don’t let nothing get you plumb down.” Woody Guthrie

