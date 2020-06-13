Posted by admin

Obituary: Lisa Luckett Hill, 59, Loretto

Lisa Luckett Hill, 59, of Loretto, died Friday, June 12, 2020, at Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Louisville. She was born July 16, 1960, in Marion County to the late Joe and Shirley Elder Luckett. She was an employee of Maker’s Mark distillery and a member of Saint Rose Catholic Church.

LISA LUCKETT HILL

Survivors include her husband of 40 years, Jimmy Hill; one daughter, Jessica Hill Scheerhorn (Scott) of Bardstown; one son, Brad Hill (Becca) of Lebanon; two sisters, Judy Kaye Mattingly Johnson (Richard) of LaGrange and Missy Brady (Gerald) of Calvary; and four grandchildren, Liam and Landon Scheerhorn, Ann Taylor Hill and Ethan Hill.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Monday, June 15, 2020, at St. Rose Priory Church in Springfield with the Rev. Scott Murphy officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m..

Pallbearers are Daniel Mattingly, Dustin Mattingly, David Brady, Travis Brady, Timmy Hill and Bryan Smith.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral home is limited to 33 percent occupancy. Therefore, visitors during busy periods may be asked to wait until others leave before entering. No food or beverages may be sent or shared at this time. Face masks, hand washing and social distancing are encouraged.

The Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

