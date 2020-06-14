Posted by admin

Obituary: Margaret Carol Kitterman, 75, Boston

Margaret Carol Kitterman, 75, of Boston, died Thursday, June 11, 2020, in Bowling Green. She was a loving caregiver to all.

MARGARET CAROL

KITTERMAN

She was preceded in death by her husband, William R. Kitterman; her parents Virgil and Mattie Hall; four brothers, Billy Lee Hall, Junior Hall, Clifford Hall and Doug Hall; one sister, Doris Jean and brother, Paul.

Survivors include three daughters, Debbie Thomas, Kim White and Therese Swiech; one son, Danny Kitterman; two sisters, Peggy Kitterman (Jimmy) and Patsy Thompson; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.

The funeral is 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in the chapel at Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with cremation to follow.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy to the family is greatly appreciated.

The Hardy-Close Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-