Obituary: Jo Lynn Scott, 68, Bardstown

Jo Lynn Scott, 68, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was a former office manager for her family business in Mount Washington at the old Thompson Cabinets Shop. She was a former employee with Joe Hills Auto Center in Bardstown where she worked for 10 years. She was a former member of Eastland Church of Christ and a member of Highview Church of Christ in Chaplin.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jessie and Anna Thompson.

She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Dennis Scott; one daughter, Andrea Scott; one son, Dax Scott (Angela); two brothers, Terry Thompson (Susan) and Dale Thompson.; six grandchildren, Madelyn Grace Scott, Addison Faith Scott, Elizabeth Hope Scott, Emerson Honor Scott, Kaylee Jo Mattingly and Graysen Scott Mattingly.

Visitation and the funeral service is private. The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

The Schmid Funeral Home in Mount Washington is in charge of arrangements.

