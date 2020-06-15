Posted by admin

Obituary: Thomas Leo ‘Boo’ Yantis, 49, formerly of Springfield

Thomas Leo “Boo” Yantis, 49, of Louisville, formerly of Springfield, died at 4:35 a.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Norton Healthcare Louisville.

He is survived by eight daughters, Laqueeta Penman, Zing Yantis and Kameeka Yantis, all of Richmond, Nicole Yantis and Tia Edelen, both of Louisville, Keysha Hocker of Perryville and Tiandra Hocker and Maythsia Yantis, both of Lexington; three sons, Michael Tongue of Frankfort, Thomas Yantis of Bardstown and Kyzai Yantis of Richmond; two sisters, Vickie Michelle and Lakita Yantis, both of Springfield; two brothers, Charles Anthony Yantis of Lancaster and Chris Yantis of Lebanon; and 10 grandchildren

Funeral services will be private with burial in Cemetery Hill.

Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

