Posted by admin

Monday last day to apply for absentee ballot; vehicle transactions suspended

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Sunday, June 14, 2020 — Monday, June 15, 2020 is the last day to make application for an absentee ballot at the Nelson County Clerk’s office. If you have not obtained your application, contact the Nelson County Clerk’s office to request one.

The absentee ballot application must be turned in at the clerk’s office by 4 p.m. Monday, June 15, 2020.

Those who don’t vote by absentee ballot have the option of voting in person at the Nelson County Fairground by walk-up or drive-thru voting.

Phone calls to the Clerk’s office until June 23rd will be answered for election questions only.

NO VEHICLE TRANSACTIONS. The Nelson County Clerk’s office has suspended processing motor vehicle renewals and transfers until after the Primary Election on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

The clerk’s office will no longer take schedule appointments regarding motor vehicle renewals and transactions. Phone calls to the clerk’s office will be answered for election questions only.

Motor vehicle renewals can be dropped off in the drop box at the clerk’s office, but that paperwork will not be processed until after June 23rd.

The state has given all vehicle licenses a 90-day extension on all renewals.

-30-