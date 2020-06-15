Posted by admin

City’s water, sewer project to close North Fifth Street, Maidens Alley this week

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, June 15, 2020 — The City of Bardstown’s water and sewer line rehabilitation project begins Monday in and around downtown Bardstown. The city’s contractor, Seven Seas Construction, will be observed performing the maintenance and updates for the next several weeks.

North Fifth Street will be closed at Maidens Alley (the alley across from Tiger Alley between Bardstown High School gym and the district’s Central Office) from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Monday and lasting approximately two days.

Maidens Alley will be closed between North Fifth and North Fourth streets throughout the coming week.

Efforts will be made to maintain local residents’ access where possible.

Questions or concerns? Contact the Bardstown Engineering Department at City Hall, (502) 348-5947.

-30-