Posted by admin

Obituary: Brenda Dossett, 71, Bardstown

Brenda Dossett, 71, of Bardstown, died Friday, June 12, 2020, at University of Louisville Hospital. She was born Jan. 23, 1949, in Alicia, Ark. She lived many years in Speedway, Ind. She retired from Indiana University Health in 2014. She was a member of Parkway Baptist Church of Bardstown. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved traveling, long walks on the beach and was passionate in her faith.

BRENDA DOSSETT

She was preceded in death by her mother, Ruth Imogene Taylor; and two sisters, Patricia Jessup and Loretta Maines.

She is survived by her husband, Carl Dossett of Bardstown; two daughters, Jill (Jay) Newnum of Fishers, Ind. and Lisa (Nick) Work of Downingtown, Penn.; one son, Scott Thomson of Speedway, Ind.; two stepchildren, Alan Todd (Anne-Marie) Dossett of Bardstown, and Dr. Lesly Ann (Jocelyn Greene) Dossett of Ann Arbor, MI; her father, Jack Taylor of Poland, Ind.; two brothers, Wendell (Chris) Taylor and Mike (Cindy) Taylor; four grandchildren, Jaykob and Jayden Newnum, Addison and Ethan Work; seven stepgrandchildren, Lilly-Anne Dossett, Jennah Dossett, Claire Dossett and Alex Dossett, Grayson Greene, Blake Greene and Bennett Greene; and several nieces and nephews.

The funerla is 11 a.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home with Dr. James Carroll officiating. Burial is in the Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, and 9-11 a.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to Susan B. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-