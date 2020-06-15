Posted by admin

The Rev. Joseph Stephen Hall, 78, formerly of Loretto

The Rev. Joseph Stephen Hall, 78, a native of Loretto, died Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Baptist Health Louisville. He was born July 4, 1941, in Louisville. He served his country in the U. S. Air Force and formerly worked for Lily Tulip in Bardstown. He was ordained a priest on May 25, 1985. He served as associate pastor of Ascension Church in Louisville, pastor of St. Bernard and Sacred Heart churches in Casey County and chaplain at Sacred Heart Village and Nazareth Home in Louisville. He was a staunch advocate of the Rosary, pro-life and EWTN and was loyal to the Pope and authentic church teaching.

REV. JOSEPH STEPHEN

HALL

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Rollie and Rose Marie Kalkbrenner Hall; twin siblings, Joseph Hall and Mary Hall; one brother, Douglas Gerard Hall; and three brothers-in-law, Ken Casey, Wayne White and David Ferriell.

Survivors include eight sisters, Ruth Probst (Glen) of Shepherdsville, Janet White of Paris, Kathy Casey of Shepherdsville, Laura Ferriell, Mary Masterson, Theresa Hamilton (Jude), and Rita Mattingly (Gary), all of Loretto, and Carol McGaha (Jeff) of Mount Washington; six brothers, Dennis Hall (Mary) of Shepherdsville, David Hall (Lynn) of Loretto, Steve Hall (Sharon), Chris Hall (Vicki), and Greg Hall, all of Mount Washington, and Mike Hall of Louisville;

29 nieces and nephews; 56 great-nieces and nephews; and three great-great nieces and nephews.

The private funeral is Wednesday, June 17, 2020 with military rites will be conducted at the cemetery by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 7 p.m. Tuesday prayer service. Visitation is also 9-10 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Loretto.

Memorials donations may go to Eternal Life, 902 W. Stephen Foster Ave, Bardstown, KY 40004 or Right to Life of Louisville, 134 Breckinridge Lane, Louisville, KY 40207.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral home is limited to 33 percent occupancy. Therefore, visitors during busy periods may be asked to wait until others leave before entering. No food or beverages may be sent or shared at this time. Facemasks, hand washing and social distancing are encouraged. Services will be livestreamed on the Mattingly Funeral Home facebook page for those who cannot attend.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-