Obituary: Mary Ann Waits, 85, Bardstown

Mary Ann Waits, 85, of Bardstown, a native of Cincinnati, died Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Bluegrass Assisted Living in Bardstown. She was born Nov. 9, 1934, in Cincinnati and was a member of the Jehovah’s Witness of Bardstown.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Thomas Waits; her parents, Estelle and Clara Hardy; three brothers, and one infant sister.

She is survived by two daughters, Kathleen Ann (David) Million of Bardstown and Mary Colleen Becker of Cincinnati; two grandchildren, Rachel Kathleen Coffey and Christopher Becker; and one great-grandson, Corbin Elijah Downey.

Funeral services will be held at a later date.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

