Obituary: Mary Elizabeth Logan Young, 83, formerly of Springfield

Mary Elizabeth Logan Young, 83, of Lexington, formerly of Springfield, died at 5:18 a.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington.

She is survived by two sons, Darnell (Rebecca) Young of Springfield and David (Charlene) Young of Lexington; two sisters, Jane Helen (James) Gerton and Louise Carpenter, both of Springfield; two brothers, Charles (Delores) Logan of Springfield and William Henry Logan of Versailles; 14 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

A private funeral Mass for family only will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church with burial in St. Dominic-Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Visitstion is 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020, and 7-10 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions face masks and social distancing will be required at the funeral home.

Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is entrusted with arrangements.

