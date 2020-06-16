Posted by admin

Obituary: Gordon Dewayne McDowell, 80, Buffalo

Gordon Dewayne McDowell, 80, of Buffalo, died Sunday, June 14, 2020, after a prolonged illness. He was born in LaRue County on Oct. 9, 1939, to Raymond and Hazel Sutherland McDowell. He was a 1957 graduate of Buffalo High School. His career began with KABA Select Sires in 1957 spanning 10 years until he joined his father in McDowell Farm Registered Guernseys. He made friends far and wide while showing and promoting the dairy industry. He was an ordained minister and was pastor at Three Forks Bacon Creek and Mount Olivet Baptist churches in Hart County. During his time as a pastor he comforted numerous families conducting funerals for their loved ones and through his work with William R. Rust Funeral Home. He served as Director of Missions for the Lynn Baptist Association and during his final year of life he was able to minister to a wider community at Sunrise Manor and through social media.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Sue McDowell Lawler; and two grandchildren, Sarah Holbert and Mathew Bowling.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Wilma Jean Patterson McDowell; four daughters, Pam (Joe Fred) Bowling of New Haven, Patty Hobert of Buffalo, Penny (Terry) Cecil of Howardstown and Paula (David) Wood of Buffalo; one sister, Vickie McDowell( Steve) Brown; two brothers-in-law, Wayne (Cynthia) Patterson and Mickey Lawler; six grandchildren, Andy Holbert, Katie Bowling Cruse, Emma Bowling, Alex, Austin, and Ethan Wood; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends he considered family.

The funeral is 3 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020, at South Fork Baptist Church with brothers, Kelvin Edwards and Barry Fields officiating with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, and after 10 a.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020, at the William R. Rust Hodgenville Chapel.

It is recommended that all wear a mask or face covering.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel, 612 N. Lincoln Blvd., Hodgenville is in charge of arrangements.

