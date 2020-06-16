Posted by admin

Obituary: Kacy Lee Johnson, 29, Bardstown

Kacy Lee Johnson, 29, of Bardstown, died unexpectedly Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital following a very brief illness. She was born Jan. 13, 1991, to Brenda McCubbins Johnson and the late George Johnson. She was employed as a registered nurse in the trauma intensive care unit at U of L Hospital. She was a former employee of Nelson County EMS and Flaget Memorial Hospital’s Emergency Department. She was a graduate of the University of Louisville School of Nursing and was only two months away from completing the Doctorate of Nursing Practice degree at the University of Louisville. That degree is being awarded to her posthumously in recognition of the many hours of study and clinical practice she had already put into it.

She was a true professional providing wonderful care to her patients from her days as an EMT and all the way through her nursing career. She precepted many of her co-workers over the years as they began their nursing careers. She touched so many lives during her life in the medical world and beyond. She also had an immense love of animals including her precious cats, horse, donkey, and many dogs over the years. She always had a soft spot in her heart for shelter animals and believed in adopting them. She also enjoyed horseback riding, traveling, swimming, and swim team competitions, and playing her favorite game of cards, Rock. She loved having political discussions to share her conservative point of view. And she enjoyed nothing more than spending time with family and friends.

In addition to her Daddy, George Johnson, she was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Carl and Pauline Johnson; and her maternal grandfather, Merrill McCubbins.

She is survived by her loving husband, Bradley Hogg of Bardstown; her mother, Brenda McCubbins Johnson of Bardstown; two sisters, Robin (Paul) Garcia of Louisville, and Karla Johnston; three nephews, Brian Garcia of Dallas, Gabriel Ballard of Loretto, and Charlieann Lindeman of Louisville; her maternal grandmother, Rita McCubbins of Bardstown; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at the home of Joe and Jenny Miles, 230 Brothers Lane with Pastor Victor Bramlett officiating. Burial is in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Visitation is 2–8 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020,, and 9-10 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may go to Central Kentucky Community Foundation, where a nursing scholarship will be set up in her honor as a lasting legacy. To donate online, visit CKCF4people.org.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

