Posted by admin

Obituary: Joseph ‘Joey’ Eggemeier, 40, Bardstown

Joseph “Joey” Eggemeier, 40, of Bardstown, formally of Woodlawn in Campbell County, died Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Norton’s Children’s Hospital after a 102-day battle against complications resulting from open heart surgery. He was a former member of the Southgate Fire Department, Springfield/Washington County Fire Department, and a volunteer recruit with the Bardstown Fire Department. He worked for AMR Ambulance Service (formally Yellow Ambulance) in Louisville, and was a member of Woodlawn United Methodist Church.

JOSEPH “JOEY” EGGEMEIER

He was preceded in death by his niece, Tiffany Fite.

He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Jennifer Pile Eggemeier; his parents, Joe and Carol Eggemeier; one sister, Angela Fite; and one niece, Courtney Fite.

The funeral is noon Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home with Pastor Jerry Pile officiating. Burial is in Poplar Flat Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go toward his services.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-