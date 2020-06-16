Posted by admin

COVID-19 update: Two new cases reported Monday by Lincoln Trail in Marion County

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, June 15, 2020 — Two new COVID-19 cases were reported in neighboring Marion County on Monday, June 15, 2020, by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.

The health department also reported one additional COVID-19 related death in Hardin County.

The additional cases bring the six-county total positive cases to 266.

The total number of cases per county is as follows:

Hardin 128

LaRue 15

Marion 42

Meade 23

Nelson 48

Washington 10

MARION COUNTY CASE DATA. One COVID-19 patient from Marion County remains hospitalized. Four remain on home isolation; 37 of the county’s 42 cases have recovered and are no longer being monitored.

NELSON COUNTY CASE DATA. One COVID-19 patient from Nelson County remains hospitalized. Two remain on home isolation; 44 of the county’s 48 cases have recovered and are no longer being tracked.

LINCOLN TRAIL CASE DATA. Five COVID-19 patients in the six-county Lincoln Trail District are hospitalized as of Monday. Twenty-seven of the district’s 266 COVID-19 cases remain on home isolation; 226 of those cases have recovered and are no longer being monitored.

