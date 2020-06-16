Posted by admin

Hodgenville man faces charges following hit-and-run crash that injures two people

Tuesday, June 16, 2020 — Kenneth Wayne Nichols, 48, of Hodgenville, was arrested Monday evening after he was involved in a hit-and-run accident on New Haven Road near Balltown.

Deputies were dispatched Monday evening to the area of Balltown following reports of a possible intoxicated driver. Deputies observed a northbound 1999 Ford pickup truck that was swerving from side-to-side. As the deputy was attempting to catch up with the pickup truck, the vehicle crossed the centerline and his a southbound 1999 Dodge pickup truck, injuring the driver and his juvenile passenger.

Nichols continued north on New Haven Road, only stopping after the driver’s side wheel fell off the pickup truck. The deputy determined the driver was impaired, and he was arrested and taken to the Nelson County Jail.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck, Connie Curtsinger, 50, of New Haven, and a 9-year-old male juvenile, were treated at the scene by Nelson County EMS and then taken to Flaget Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Nichols refused medical treatment. He was subsequently charged with reckless driving; assualt, second-degree; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; and possession of a controlled substance.

NCSO Deputy Jamie Ferrie is investigating the accident.

