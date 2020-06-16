Posted by admin

NCSO deputies receive donation to benefit Ky. Sheriff’s Association kids camp

NCSO deputies receive a donation from the DOB Society motorcycle riders.

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

Community News

Tuesday, June 16, 2020 — The DOB Society motorcycle club visited Bardstown recently and presented the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office with a $2,310 donation for the for the Kentucky Sheriff’s Association Boys and Girls Ranch.

The DOB Society riders visited the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office and provided the donation to Deputies Josh Greenwell, Dennis Wells, and Gary Sharp. Joey Bones of the DOB Society presented the check to Deputy Josh Greenwell, who accepted on behalf of the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office and the Kentucky Sheriff’s Association Boys and Girls Ranch.

The DOB Society is a group of men that strive to help each, and every man become a better man and helps support military, police, fire, and others in need. The group has visited Bardstown the last two years and intend to visit the area again next year. Several in the group of riders came to visit historic Bardstown from as far away as Maine, California, and several other states.

The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office wish to express their gratitude to the DOB Society Riders for their generous gift that will help ensure many of the youth of Nelson County will be able to attend the Sheriff’s Association Boys & Girls Ranch.

