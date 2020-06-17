Posted by admin

Obituary: Ruby Evelyn Bowman, 98, Fairfield

Ruby Evelyn Bowman, 98, of Fairfield, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at the Cook Family Care Home in Cox’s Creek. She was born May 7, 1922, in Nelson County to the late James Corbett and Maggie Rae Morrow Hardin. She was a retired teacher for the Spencer County School system. She was a member of the WMU, East Fork Homemakers, and of Little Union Baptist Church where she faithfully taught Bible school and Sunday school for more thanr 70 years and was the church’s oldest living member. Her life was her church and taking care of her family.

RUBY EVELYN BOWMAN

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dorsie Bowman; one sister, Alberta Hedden; and two brothers, Willard Hardin and James Hardin.

She is survived by two sons, Gary Bowman of Shelbyville and Ronald (Cindy) Bowman of Bardstown; one brother, Donald Ray (Yvonne) Hardin of Fairfield; two grandchildren, Clay Bowman of Bardstown and Michael Bowman of Fairfield; two great-grandchildren, Lauren Bowman and Jesse Bowman, both of Bardstown; as well as several nieces and nephews.

The graveside service is 11 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at Valley Cemetery in Taylorsville with Bro. Jeff McCarty and Bro. Will Sipes officiating.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield.

The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the Little Union Church Cemetery Fund.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-