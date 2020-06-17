Posted by admin

Obituary: Jim Smith, 52, Bardstown

Jim Smith, 52, of Bardstown, died Monday, June 15, 2020, at Robley Rex VA Hospital in Louisville. He was born Feb. 3, 1968, in Songtan, South Korea. He was U.S. Navy veteran, a computer geek, and attended First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).

He was preceded in death by his mother, Kathy Smith; and one sister, Geri Smith.

He is survived by his wife of 12 years, Nicole Smith; four children, Mikayla Runner, Kirsten Smith, Ryan Smith, and Taylor (Adam) Dalton; one granddaughter, Kinsley Dalton; three foster children all of Bardstown; one brother, Duane (Shelley) Smith of Sellersburg, Ind.; his mother-in-law, Shelia Evans of Cox’s Creek; one sister-in-law, Brooke (Keith) Daffron of Cox’s Creek; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 7 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home with the Rev. Jim Summers officiating.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at the funeral home with military rites by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard Service at about 4 p.m.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

