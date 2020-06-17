Posted by admin

COVID-19 update: 3 new cases confirmed in six-county Lincoln Trail District

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, June 16, 2020 — Three new COVID-19 cases were reported in neighboring Hardin and Washington counties on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.

No new cases were confirmed Tuesday in Nelson County.

The additional cases bring the six-county total positive cases to 269.

The total number of cases per county is as follows:

Hardin 130

LaRue 15

Marion 42

Meade 23

Nelson 48

Washington 11

MARION COUNTY CASE DATA. One COVID-19 patient from Marion County remains hospitalized. Four remain on home isolation; 37 of the county’s 42 cases have recovered and are no longer being monitored.

NELSON COUNTY CASE DATA. One COVID-19 patient from Nelson County remains hospitalized. Two remain on home isolation; 44 of the county’s 48 cases have recovered and are no longer being tracked.

LINCOLN TRAIL CASE DATA. Four COVID-19 patients in the six-county Lincoln Trail District are hospitalized as of Tuesday afternoon. Twenty-threee of the district’s 269 COVID-19 cases remain on home isolation; 233 of those cases have recovered and are no longer being monitored.

The district has had a total of 9 COVID-19 related deaths.

-30-