Posted by admin

Video: Nelson Fiscal Court, June 16, 2020 regular meeting

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, June 17, 2020 — Nelson Fiscal Court met at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in-person in the fiscal court meeting room on the second floor of the Old Courthouse. Items on the agenda includes, discussion and approval of a 50 cent per month garbage rate increase, approval of the 2020-21 budget, and selected KACo as the county’s liability insurance provider. Running time: 1 hour, 20 minutes.

-30-