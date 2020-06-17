Posted by admin

Obituary: Thomas Gregory ‘Greg’ Vaughn, 63, Youngers Creek

Thomas Gregory “Greg” Vaughn, 63, of Youngers Creek, died Monday, June 15, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital. He was a former employee of Kindred Hospital, a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church and was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving during Vietnam.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ansel Vaughn.

Survivors include his fiancé, Lisa Jo Gilkey; his mother, Mary Ann Smothers Vaughn; one sister, Peggy Bennett; one brother, Joe Vaughn; one nephew, Jordan and his nieces, Rachel and Allison.

Cremation was chosen with a memorial service to be scheduled at a later date.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown has been entrusted with the cremation arrangements.

-30-