Obituary: Donald Franklin Parrish, 78, Boston

Donald Franklin Parrish, 78, of Boston, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was a former employee of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and a member of Youngers Creek Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon.

He was preceded in death by one son, Danny Parrish; his parents, John William Parrish Sr. and Lena Lucille Crady Parrish; and three brothers, Lewis Parrish, Junior Parrish and Marvin Parrish.

Survivors include his wife, Dorothy Chambers Parrish; one daughter, Dorothy Delaine “De-De” Napper (Stan); three sons, Donald Dean Parrish (Beverly Ann), Dwight Darin Parrish (Leslie Annette) and Deric D. Parrish (Rebecca); two sisters, Dorothy Clemons and Mattie Gibson;

three brothers, Foster, Jimmie and Larry Parrish; 17 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Youngers Creek Baptist Church, 251 Youngers Creek Road, Elizabethtown, with Bro. Ron Lewis officiating. Burial is in the Rolling Fork Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the church.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association.

The Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown has been entrusted with the arrangements.

