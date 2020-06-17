Posted by admin

Obituary: Rev. Burnam ‘B.B.’ McCormick, 84, Hodgenville

The Rev. Burnam “B.B.” McCormick, 84, of Hodgenville, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown. He was born August 30, 1935, in Owen County. He was a U.S. Army veteran who served in the Korean Conflict He retired from Kentucky Department of Transportation.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Barbara Cull McCormick of Hodgenville; and several nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel with the Rev. Donnie Davis officiating. Burial is in the Owenton Cemetery in Owenton.

Visitation is 10-11 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020 in the Chapel of William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel.

It is recommended that all wear a mask or face covering.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel, 612 N. Lincoln Blvd. Hodgenville is in charge of arrangements.

-30-