COVID-19 update: 1 new case confirmed Wednesday in Nelson Co. by health dept.

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, June 17, 2020 — One new COVID-19 case was reported Wednesday afternoon in Nelson County by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.

Three new cases were reported Wednesday in Marion County, and one new case was reported in Washington County. The new cases bring the district’s COVID-19 case total to 274.

The total number of cases per county is as follows:

Hardin 130

LaRue 15

Marion 45

Meade 23

Nelson 49

Washington 12

NELSON COUNTY CASE INFO. One Nelson County COVID-19 case remains hospitalized. Three remain on home isolation, and 44 of the county’s 49 cases have recovered.

MARION COUNTY CASE INFO. No COVID-19 cases are hospitalized in Marion County. Seven are on home isolation, 38 of the county’s 45 cases have recovered.

LINCOLN TRAIL DISTRICT CASE INFO. Four COVID-19 cases in the six-county health department district are hospitalized as of Wednesday afternoon. Twenty-five are on home isolation,, and 236 of 274 cases have recovered.

-30-