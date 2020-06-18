Posted by admin

City, county businesses urged to apply for second round of COVID-19 relief grants

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, June 17, 2020 — Applications for the second round of COVID-19 small business relief grants are now available on the City of Bardstown’s website at www.cityofbardtown.com/relief.

The relief program is a joint effort funded by the City of Bardstown and Nelson Fiscal Court. Both governments agreed to pool $150,000 of their CARES Act funds to create a $300,000 fund aimed at easing the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on local businesses that were forced to close or reduce their services by Gov. Andy Beshear’s executive orders.

Eligible businesses can receive a grant of up to $2,000. Businesses most significantly impacted by the Governor’s orders are encouraged to apply.

To be eligible for assistance, a business must meet all of the following:

Exist within Nelson County in a brick-and-mortar location; Own the property/building or have a properly executed lease with the property owner; Be current on City of Bardstown and Nelson County property tax payments, occupational license fees, net profit submissions, and maintain a current business license; Be a small business as defined as:

a. Total business revenue of no more than $1,000,000 or businesses with less than 50 employees

b. Open and operating before January 1, 2020 Not be a franchise or franchise-affiliated Be categorized as a non-essential business type that was required to cease or reduce operations

as a result of the Executive Orders issued by the Governor Not be in violation of any City or County Codes or Ordinances at time of applying

SCHEDULE OF ASSISTANCE

This relief program grant will be awarded to qualified businesses only

The maximum amount of funding assistance will be $2,000

Assistance will be provided to businesses after review of their application

Applications will be taken June 22, 2020 through July, 6, 2020

Funds will be awarded beginning July 20, 2020

SUBMISSION OF APPLICATION. An application for funds must be completed and submitted to the City of Bardstown by the close of business (4:30 PM), July 6, 2020.

The application must be downloaded from the City’s website, www.cityofbardstown.org/relief. Applications should be mailed to the City of Bardstown, 220 N. Fifth Street, Bardstown, KY, 40004, Attention: RELIEF; or you may use the drive-through or drop box at the rear of City Hall.

FUNDING CRITERIA. Businesses eligible for grants include:

Retail (general, specialty)

Barber/Beauty Salons

Service Business (appliance repair, locksmith)

Restaurants

Childcare/Daycare Centers

Small businesses closed by Governor’s Executive Order

Non-eligible businesses include:

Home Occupations

Real Estate Companies/Agents

Attorneys

Finance/Accounting Firms

Food Trucks

Not-for-profit organizations

Landlords/rental property owners

Hotels, motels, Airbnbs

Any questions should be addressed to aboles@bardstowncable.net or by calling 502-331-7013.

The applicant will be notified if funding will be provided, the amount of funding if approved, and will be required to provide an IRS W-9 Form to the City of Bardstown.

-30-