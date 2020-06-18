City, county businesses urged to apply for second round of COVID-19 relief grants
NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO
STAFF REPORT
Wednesday, June 17, 2020 — Applications for the second round of COVID-19 small business relief grants are now available on the City of Bardstown’s website at www.cityofbardtown.com/relief.
The relief program is a joint effort funded by the City of Bardstown and Nelson Fiscal Court. Both governments agreed to pool $150,000 of their CARES Act funds to create a $300,000 fund aimed at easing the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on local businesses that were forced to close or reduce their services by Gov. Andy Beshear’s executive orders.
Eligible businesses can receive a grant of up to $2,000. Businesses most significantly impacted by the Governor’s orders are encouraged to apply.
To be eligible for assistance, a business must meet all of the following:
- Exist within Nelson County in a brick-and-mortar location;
- Own the property/building or have a properly executed lease with the property owner;
- Be current on City of Bardstown and Nelson County property tax payments, occupational license fees, net profit submissions, and maintain a current business license;
- Be a small business as defined as:
a. Total business revenue of no more than $1,000,000 or businesses with less than 50 employees
b. Open and operating before January 1, 2020
- Not be a franchise or franchise-affiliated
- Be categorized as a non-essential business type that was required to cease or reduce operations
as a result of the Executive Orders issued by the Governor
- Not be in violation of any City or County Codes or Ordinances at time of applying
SCHEDULE OF ASSISTANCE
- This relief program grant will be awarded to qualified businesses only
- The maximum amount of funding assistance will be $2,000
- Assistance will be provided to businesses after review of their application
- Applications will be taken June 22, 2020 through July, 6, 2020
- Funds will be awarded beginning July 20, 2020
SUBMISSION OF APPLICATION. An application for funds must be completed and submitted to the City of Bardstown by the close of business (4:30 PM), July 6, 2020.
The application must be downloaded from the City’s website, www.cityofbardstown.org/relief. Applications should be mailed to the City of Bardstown, 220 N. Fifth Street, Bardstown, KY, 40004, Attention: RELIEF; or you may use the drive-through or drop box at the rear of City Hall.
FUNDING CRITERIA. Businesses eligible for grants include:
- Retail (general, specialty)
- Barber/Beauty Salons
- Service Business (appliance repair, locksmith)
- Restaurants
- Childcare/Daycare Centers
- Small businesses closed by Governor’s Executive Order
Non-eligible businesses include:
- Home Occupations
- Real Estate Companies/Agents
- Attorneys
- Finance/Accounting Firms
- Food Trucks
- Not-for-profit organizations
- Landlords/rental property owners
- Hotels, motels, Airbnbs
Any questions should be addressed to aboles@bardstowncable.net or by calling 502-331-7013.
The applicant will be notified if funding will be provided, the amount of funding if approved, and will be required to provide an IRS W-9 Form to the City of Bardstown.
