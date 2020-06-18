Posted by admin

Obituary: John Michael ‘Jackie’ Peake, 61, Holy Cross

John Michael “Jackie” Peake, 61, of Holy Cross, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Baptist Health Louisville. He was born Oct. 25, 1958, in Marion County to the late Bishop and Waniece Miles Peake. He was an employee of Basham Construction in Louisville. He was a hardworking man who loved his family. He gave “the gift of life” as a registered organ donor.

Survivors include his wife of 23 years, Janice Peake; one son, Michael Morris of Bardstown; two sisters, Judy Colvin (Ronnie) of Cox’s Creek and Jacqueline Boone (Eddie) of Bardstown; five brothers, Eddie Peake (Mary Ellen) and Allen Peake, both of St. Francis, Chester Peake (Cindy Pylant) of Alvord, Texas, Jerry Peake of Cox’s Creek, and Ronnie Peake (Julie) of Lebanon; and one grandson, Tyler Morris.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Loretto with Deacon Joseph R. Dant officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Sunday.

Pallbearers are his brothers and his son; honorary pallbearers are Ricky Mattingly and Tyler Morris.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral home is limited to 50 percent occupancy. Therefore, visitors during busy periods may be asked to wait until others leave before entering. No food or beverages may be sent or shared at this time. Facemasks, hand washing and social distancing are encouraged. Services will be livestreamed on the Mattingly Funeral Home facebook page for those who cannot attend.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

