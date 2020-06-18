Posted by admin

Obituary: Carroll E. Corbin, Sr., 76, New Haven

Carroll E. Corbin, Sr., 76, of New Haven, died Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was a retired welder for Kyana Sheet and Iron. He loved hunting and fishing. He was a member of Rolling Fork Christian Church. He was a U.S. Army veteran.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Joan Corbin; one son, Charles Corbin; and two sisters, Janice and Jean.

He is survived by one daughter, Leslie Bastian (Clayton); two sons, Carroll E. “Eddie” Jr. and Jason (Joanie) Corbin; and three grandchildren.

The funeral is at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at the Rolling Fork Christian Church with cremation to follow.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven, and after 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at the church.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

