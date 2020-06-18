Posted by admin

Obituary: Samuel Kirtley Harmon Jr, 94 Lebanon

Samuel Kirtley Harmon Jr, 94 of Lebanon, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at his home. He was born Dec. 6, 1925, in Marion County. He was a former salesman with Fuller Brush Company and was a member of Lebanon Baptist Church. He was the oldest of seven children. He was such a good brother, dedicating his whole life to helping his siblings. He always raised a garden and loved to give away his vegetables.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Samuel Kirtley Harmon Sr. and Mary Ann Jarboe Harmon; one sister, Nancy Harmon Gostomski; and three brothers, Jerold Harmon, Rodman Harmon and George Harmon.

Survivors include one sister, Brenda Harmon of Lebanon; one brother, Donald Harmon of Lexington; and several nieces and nephews.

Cremation was chosen with services to be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may go to Hope Community Fellowship, 402 Indian Creek Circle, Lebanon, KY 40033.

Mattingly Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

