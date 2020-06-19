Posted by admin

Obituary: Samuel Lee Overbey Sr., 72 Shepherdsville

Samuel Lee Overbey Sr., 72 of Shepherdsville, died after an illness at Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital on Saturday, June 13, 2020. He was a Baptist by faith. He was a loving father and grandfather who cherished making memories with family.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Susan Overbey; one son, Samuel Lee Overbey Jr.; and one brother, Tommy Overbey.

He is survived by one daughter, Tammy Morales of Bardstown; one son, Timothy Michael Overbey of Bardstown; three grandchildren, Brian Sexton, Brandon Sexton (Taija) and Byron Sexton; four great-grandchildren Benjamin Sexton, Mackenzie Sexton, Caiyden Sexton and Eli Sexton; and many other family members and friends.

Visitation is 1:30-2:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at the Maraman-Billings Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with burial at Highland Memory Gardens.

Memorial donations may be made to Maraman-Billings Funeral Home for cost of services.

The Maraman-Billings Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

