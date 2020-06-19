Posted by admin

Obituary: Priscilla Ann Summitt Ludka, 77, Bardstown

Priscilla Ann Summitt Ludka, 77, of Bardstown, died Friday, June 19, 2020, at her residence. She was born March 1, 1943, in Bardstown. She was a homemaker and a member and Deacon of the First Christian Church (D.O.C).

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Ludka; one daughter, Teresa Blackter; her parents, Irene and James Summitt; five sisters, Martha Lewis, Lorine Shelburne, Shirley Wilson, Christine Summit, and Naomi Summitt; and four brothers, Phillip Summitt, Floyd Summitt, C.J. Summitt, and James Summitt.

She is survived by three sons, Paul “Ricky” Richard Ludka and John “Tony” Anthony Ludka both of Bardstown, and John W. Ludka of Rhode Island; one daughter, Jo-ell Gussman of Texas; three sisters, Lula Snellen, Linda Ritchie, and Janie Richardson, all of Bardstown; one brother, Ralph Summitt of Bardstown; 11 grandchildren, Kimberly Ludka, Pam Ludka, James Ludka, April Ludka, A.J Ludka all of Bardstown, Jessica Hyatt, Tiffany Ludka, Christopher Ludka, Stephanie Ludka all of Rhode Island, James Bounds of Texas, and Rebecca Reker Keaney of Louisville; and several great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may go to the American Cancer Society.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

