Obituary: Alice Catherine Young, 81, Springfield

Alice Catherine Young, 81, of Springfield, died Friday, June 19, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born May 26, 1939, in Bardstown to the late Willie Wayne “Bill” and Mariah O’Bryan Auberry. She was a homemaker, loved being with her family and was a member of Mill Creek Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Francis Auberry; one brother, Billy Auberry; and one grandson, Craig Settles.

She is survived by her husband, Henry Young; two daughters, Donna Lee (Fred) Armstrong of Clarksville, Ind., and Connie Settles of Springfield; one son, Mark (Angie) Young of Bardstown; two brothers, Joe Frank (Susan) Auberry and Eddie Auberry, both of Bardstown; six grandchildren, Alison (Bob) Morris, Tiffany Bartley, Travis Bartley, Kayla (Chuck) Russell, Chandler (Sidney) Young and Rachel Young; and six great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Chesser officiating. Burial is in the Holy Trinity Catholic Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, and after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

