Obituary: Rebecca Ann Bell, 48, Hodgenville

Rebecca Ann Bell, 48, of Hodgenville, died Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Norton’s Audubon Hospital in Louisville. She was born Oct. 19, 1971, in Lebanon to George A. Bell and her late mother, Carolyn Smith Bell. She was a laborer for General Electric with 15 years of service. She was a member St. Vincent DePaul in New Hope.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by one aunt, Martha Juanita Mattingly; and one uncle, Tony Bell.

She is survived by her father, George A. Bell (Barbara Engle) of New Hope; her companion and dear friend, Michael McNear of Hodgenville; two uncles, John Bell of Louisville and Eddie Bell of Bardstown; two aunts, Phyllis Kelly of Louisville and Barbara (Jimmy) Grayson of Versailles; one special sister, Moriah Edlin; and several cousins and friends.

The graveside service is 11 a.m. Monday, June, 22, 2020 at St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church Cemetery with the Rev. Matthew Hardesty officiating.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Sunday, June 21, 2020, and 9-10:30 a.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel with a 5 p.m. prayer service with the Rev. Matthew Hardesty officiating.

It is recommended that all visitors wear a mask or face covering.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel, 167 N. Main St. in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

