Posted by admin

COVID-19 update: 3 new cases reported Friday by Lincoln Trail Health Department

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, June 19, 2020 — Three new COVID-19 case were reported Friday afternoon in Nelson County by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.

Additionally, two new cases were reported Friday in Washington County. The new cases bring the district’s COVID-19 case total to 279.

The total number of cases per county is as follows:

Hardin 130

LaRue 15

Marion 43

Meade 24

Nelson 52

Washington 15

NELSON COUNTY CASE INFO. As of Friday afternoon, Nelson County has no COVID-19 patients hospitalized, according to the Lincoln Trail Health Department. 47 of the county’s 52 cases have fully recovered; four patients remain on home isolation.

MARION COUNTY CASE INFO. As of Friday afternoon, Marion County has no hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Two patients remain on home isolation, while 41 of the county’s 43 cases have fully recovered.

LINCOLN TRAIL DISTRICT CASE INFO. Three COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in the six-county Lincoln Trail District. Of the district’s 279 positive cases, 20 remain on home isolation. 247 of the 279 cases have fully recovered.

-30-