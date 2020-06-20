Posted by admin

Obituary: Miles Anthony Boone, 33, Howardstown

Miles Anthony Boone, 33, of Howardstown, died Friday, June 19, 2020. He was a welder for Metalsa and a member of St. Ann Catholic Church.

MILES ANTHONY BOONE

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joseph Anthony “Soup” and Teresa Mae Boone, and Louis Anthony “Hooter” and Vivian Rose Miles.

He is survived by his loving parents, Paul and Teri Miles Boone; along with a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends.

The Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Monday, June 22, 2020 at St. Ann Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Sunday, June 21, 2020, and after 9 a.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests all memorial contributions be made to St. Ann Catholic School or the Kentucky Humane Society.

Due to the current pandemic, please consider wearing a mask if you plan to attend.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

-30-