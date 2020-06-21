Posted by admin

Obituary: Betty Lee Feldkamp, 80, formerly of Bardstown

Betty Lee Feldkamp, 80, of Louisville, formerly of Bardstown, died Friday, June 19, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. She was born in Bardstown on July 19, 1939. She was the daughter of the late Charles and Agnes Ritchie Metcalfe. She was retired from Physician’s Service Co-Op where she worked in medical coding.

She was a member of St. Martha Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus Auxiliary and was a former Girl Scout leader.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John B. Feldkamp; and two brothers, Ken Metcalfe and Wynn Metcalfe.

She is survived by two daughters, Gina Alfred (Steve) and Angie Hardison (Aaron); one son, Terry Feldkamp; one sister, Nola Osborne; three grandchildren, Evan, Trenton and Kaiden;

and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road in Louisville.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at St. Martha Catholic Church, 2825 Klondike Lane with burial in Resthaven Memorial Park.

Expressions of sympathy may be directed to the Alzheimers’ Association or to the American Cancer Society.

Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

