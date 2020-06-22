Posted by admin

Election questions? Clerk’s office adds additional line for Election Day queries

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, June 22, 2020 — If you have questions about voting on Election Day and you are unable to get through on the Nelson County Clerk’s Election Line (chosing Option 7), you may also select Option 3 to speak to a deputy clerk about election matters on the Motor Vehicle department.

The motor vehicle and land records offices will be closed for regular business all day on Tuesday, Election Day.

