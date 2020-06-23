Posted by admin

COVID-19 update: Health department reports 7 new cases in Nelson County

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, June 22, 2020 — Seven new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday in Nelson County by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.

According to local sources, the seven new Nelson County cases include:

a 48-year-old woman who lives outside Bardstown;

a 47-year-old woman who lives in the New Haven area;

a 53-year-old woman who lives in Bardstown;

a 47-year-old man who lives in Bardstown;

a 37-year-old woman who lives in Bardstown;

a 39-year-old woman who lives in Cox’s Creek;

a 24-year-old woman who lives in the New Haven area.

Additionally, three new cases were reported in Marion County; three new cases were reported in Washington County, and one new COVID-19 case was reported in Meade County.

The 14 new cases reported Monday bring the six-county Lincoln Trail District’s COVID-19 case total to 293.

The total number of cases per county is as follows:

Hardin 130

LaRue 15

Marion 46

Meade 25

Nelson 59

Washington 18

NELSON COUNTY CASE INFO. As of Monday afternooon, 11 of Nelson County’s 59 COVID-19 cases are on home isolation. None of the cases are hospitalized, and 47 have recovered.

MARION COUNTY CASE INFO. Of Marion County’s 46 cases, 1 is hospitalized and four are on home isolation. Forty-one cases have recovered are are not being monitored.

LINCOLN TRAIL DISTRICT CASE INFO. Five COVID-19 cases in the Lincoln Trail DIstrict are hospitalized; 25 are on home isolation; 254 of the district’s 293 cases have recovered and are no longer being monitored.

