COVID-19 update: Health department reports 7 new cases in Nelson County
NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO
STAFF REPORT
Monday, June 22, 2020 — Seven new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday in Nelson County by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.
According to local sources, the seven new Nelson County cases include:
- a 48-year-old woman who lives outside Bardstown;
- a 47-year-old woman who lives in the New Haven area;
- a 53-year-old woman who lives in Bardstown;
- a 47-year-old man who lives in Bardstown;
- a 37-year-old woman who lives in Bardstown;
- a 39-year-old woman who lives in Cox’s Creek;
- a 24-year-old woman who lives in the New Haven area.
Additionally, three new cases were reported in Marion County; three new cases were reported in Washington County, and one new COVID-19 case was reported in Meade County.
The 14 new cases reported Monday bring the six-county Lincoln Trail District’s COVID-19 case total to 293.
The total number of cases per county is as follows:
- Hardin 130
- LaRue 15
- Marion 46
- Meade 25
- Nelson 59
- Washington 18
NELSON COUNTY CASE INFO. As of Monday afternooon, 11 of Nelson County’s 59 COVID-19 cases are on home isolation. None of the cases are hospitalized, and 47 have recovered.
MARION COUNTY CASE INFO. Of Marion County’s 46 cases, 1 is hospitalized and four are on home isolation. Forty-one cases have recovered are are not being monitored.
LINCOLN TRAIL DISTRICT CASE INFO. Five COVID-19 cases in the Lincoln Trail DIstrict are hospitalized; 25 are on home isolation; 254 of the district’s 293 cases have recovered and are no longer being monitored.
-30-