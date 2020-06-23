Posted by admin

Obituary: Linda Sue McIntosh, 77, Bardstown

Linda Sue McIntosh, 77, of Bardstown, died Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Windsor Gardens in Bardstown. She was very artistic. She enjoyed knitting, decorating flowers, baking Christmas cookies, playing Bunco and all John Wayne movies.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard McIntosh; her parents, George and Laura Jungbert; and one sister, Diane Joy Whitlow.

She is survived by her children

two daughters, Joy Samaras (Greg) of Hudson, Fla., and Jeannine Blakeman (David) of Louisville; one sister, Bonnie Lee Crank (Carlysle) of Front Royal, Va.; five grandchildren, Bradley Samaras (Ashley), Ryan Blakeman (Anna), Makayla Samaras (Justin Thompson), Aaron Blakeman and Nolan Blakeman.

The family has chosen private services with burial to take place at Evergreen Cemetery.

The Maraman-Billings Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

