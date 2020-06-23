Posted by admin

Shepherdsville woman seriously injured in early Tuesday morning accident

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, June 23, 2020 — A Shepherdsville woman suffered serious injuries early Tuesday morning when her car ran off Louisville Road and struck a tree.

According to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, at about 2:37 a.m. Tuesday, deputies, Nelson County EMS and the Nelson County Fire Department were dispatched to the area of the 2800 block of US31E, Louisville Road, for a single-vehicle accident.

Officers determined that Candace Rose Schmitt of Shepherdsville was operating her 2004 Pontiac Aztec northbound when her car left the roadway. It knocked down four mailboxes and a utility pole before hitting a tree.

Schmitt suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. She was treated at the scene by Nelson County EMS and transported to University Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

-30-