Posted by admin

Nelson County Marriage Licenses — March 2020

Editor’s Note: The following individuals have applied for marriage licenses during the month of March 2020 at the Nelson County Clerk’s office. Marriage licenses are valid for 30 days after the date they are issued. The individual who conducts the marriage ceremony has 30 days to return the completed license to the clerk’s office. The issuance of a license by the clerk’s office does not mean the wedding ceremony has taken place or will take place. This information is public record.

William Harry Samuels III, 61, distillery worker, and Greta Lee Cecil, 46, director of school nutrition, both of Bardstown.

Cameron Tyler Glickman, 24, technician, and Serena May Caron, 22, cashier, both of Cox’s Creek.

Joseph Larry Douglas II, 33, online sales, and Ashley Louise Sturgill, 30, factory work, both of Boston.

Joseph Algeon Rucker, 35, process engineer, and Jingle Mayol Judson, 36, production worker, both of Bardstown.

Joseph Gary Pottinger, 67, retired, Bardstown, and Kathy Marie Vertrees, 70, retired, Louisville.

Kevin Thomas Eiford Humkey, 23, site development laborer, and Aubrey Elizabeth Hansberry, 26, unemployed, both of Bardstown.

Robert Dale Isham, 46, factory worker, and Jessica Renee Green, 43, factory worker, both of Bardstown.

Brandin Mark Carey, 30, paramedic, and Destiny Janay O’Bryan, 24, paramedic, both of Bardstown.

Patrick Tyler Shofner, 27, press operator, and Kayla Nicole Durbin, 32 team leader, both of Bardstown.

Bart Allen Pickett, 56, blacksmith, and Amanda Lynn Mills, 49, disabled, both of Bardstown.

Ryen Scott Newton, 28, electrician, and Michelle Justine Ganter-Fichera, 26, RN, both of Bardstown.

Adam Jay Jefferson, 33, line cook, and Amanda Caitlin Ohler, 33, stay-at-home Mom, both of Bardstown.

Evan Douglas Bullock, 32, paramedic, and Cortney Lynn Sullivan, 30, EMT, both of Louisville.

Jason Ryan Stoffer, 29, monitor technician, and Leigh Ann Woodall, 28, registered nurse, both of Bardstown.

Joshua Michael Browne, 32, unemployed, and Ashley Joann Hicks, 31, unemployed, both of Taylorsville.

Harley Chris Cantrell, 22, Amazon, and Kerstan Mechelle Lynn Able, 27, unemployed, both of Bardstown.

Rebecca Rachel Conner, 41, student, and Brian Phillip Parks, 46, contractor, both of Radcliff.

Jonathon Clay Smith, 26, farmer/mill worker, and Toni Amber Taylor, 23, registered nurse, both of New Haven.

Richard Dale Pullen III, 33, engineer, and Shauna Denise Elkin, 42, machine operator, both of Bardstown.

Meagan Denise Adams, 27, RN, and Michael Aaron Parker, 28, HVAC technician, both of Cox’s Creek.

Gary Robert Cornelius, 48, mechanic, and Amy Carissa Bower, 40, medical billing, both of Bardstown.

-30-