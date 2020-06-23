Posted by admin

Nelson County Marriage Licenses — April 2020

Editor’s Note: The following individuals have applied for marriage licenses during the month of April 2020 at the Nelson County Clerk’s office. Marriage licenses are valid for 30 days after the date they are issued. The individual who conducts the marriage ceremony has 30 days to return the completed license to the clerk’s office. The issuance of a license by the clerk’s office does not mean the wedding ceremony has taken place or will take place. This information is public record.

Emily Marie Ballard, 26, business analyst, and Adam Michael Mattingly, 27, physical therapist, both of Southgate.

Mark Anthony Wade Jr., 34, filler operator, and Brittany Ann Back, 29, unemployed, both of Bardstown.

Zachary Keegan Kendrick, 25, teacher, and Amber Jo Lewis, 25, secretary, both of Cox’s Creek.

Lisa Nicole Baron, 26, mental health professional, and Jenna Leigh Walker, 29, registered nurse, both of Bardstown.

Kyle Chadwick Kemplin, 45, sales, Louisville, and Shannon Dawness Downs, 44, art director, Fisherville.

Kimberly Ann Snider, 27, medical coder, and Derrick Walton Gribbins, 26, firefighter, both of Cox’s Creek.

Ashley Dawn Mackin, 26, accounts receivable clerk, and Matthew Wathen Fenwick, 36, team leader, both of Bardstown.

Haley Lakin Blankenship, 24, pharmacy student intern, and Cory Alan Barbour, 28, n/a, both of Bardstown.

Tyler Matthew Moore, 28, chef, and Scherrie Amanda Turner, 31, bartender, both of Bardstown.

Jaclyn Nicole Clark, 27, counselor, Bardstown, and Jacob Evan Curtsinger, 26, mechanic, Louisville.

Jason Dean Dwayne Nation, 19, Papa Johns Pizza, and Carrolyn Grace Shults, 18, Papa Johns Pizza, both of Bloomfield.

