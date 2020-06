Posted by admin

Nelson Circuit Court Divorces — March 2020

The following marriage dissolutions have been recorded in the Nelson Circuit Clerk’s office during the month of March 2020. This information is public record.

Mary Angela Downs (maiden name restored), 47, Bardstown, and Billy Joe Downs, 47, Bardstown. Married 8/30/2014. Divorce final March 4, 2020.

Stacey Lynn Curtsinger, 43, Bloomfield, and David Orlando Smith Jr., 42, Bloomfield. Married 11/13/2018. Divorce final March 4, 2020.

Thomas Ray Mattingly, 64, Chaplin, and Jennifer Suzanne Mattingly, 58, Louisville. Married 12/25/2015. Divorce final March 5, 2020.

Elizabeth Rae Carpenter, (maiden name restored), 46, Bardstown, and Robert Wayne Edrington, 50, Louisville. Married 11/5/2016. Divorce final March 5, 2020.

Clinton Lee Farmer, 40, Bardstown, and Angela Dawn Hawkins, 42, Bardstown. Married 2/14/2018. Divorce final March 5, 2020.

Stacy Lynn Nally, 48, New Hope, and Brian Keith Nally, 41, New Hope. Married 8/28/2013. Divorce final March 17, 2020.

Susan Gulbis (maiden name restored), 62, Bardstown, and Michael John Puerkel, 55, Bardstown. Married 4/3/2004. Divorce final March 18, 2020.

Nicholas L. Giardina, 38, Bardstown, and Laura Kay White Giardina, 37, Bardstown. Married 12/23/2000. Divorce final, March 18, 2020.

Ryan David Child, 28, Bardstown, and Amber Nicole Child, 33, Bardstown. Married 5/24/2001. Divorce final March 19, 2020.

William Chad Downs, 47, New Haven, and Peggy Shawndel Downs, 46, New Haven. Married 7/3/2014. Divorce final March 30, 2020.

Kendra Kay Bennett, 32, Bardstown, and Chad Douglas Ward, 34, Bardstown. Married 5/13/2006/ Divorce final, March 30, 2020.

Dushyant V. Patel, 29, London, and Laurie Pilar, 39, Bakersfield, Calif. Married 3/30/2018. Divorce final March 31, 2020.

-30-