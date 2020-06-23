Posted by admin

Nelson Circuit Court Divorces — April 2020

The following marriage dissolutions have been recorded in the Nelson Circuit Clerk’s office during the month of April 2020. This information is public record.

Susan Marie Novak (maiden name restored), 69, Cox’s Creek, and John Andrew Gilbert, 69, Bardstown. Married 2/14/2000. Divorce final April 2, 2020.

Jimmy Arnold Greer, 49, Bloomfield, Layne Marie McAllister (maiden name restored), 36, Bloomfield. Married 7/9/11. Divorce final April 9, 2020.

Ashley Dawn Metcalfe (maiden name restored), 31, Bardstown, and Levi Ray Wilson, 29, Bardstown. Married 3/9/2012. Divorce final April 10, 2020.

Benjamin Walter Cull, 31, Bardstown, and Stacey Michelle Cull, 31, Bardstown. Married 8/23/2008. Divorce final April 13, 2020.

Ralph Donald Foor, 56, Cox’s Creek, and Traci Lynn Foor, 50, Shepherdsville. Married 5/26/2005. Divorce final April 13, 2020.

Jesse Lee Howard, 31, Bloomfield, and April Marie Arnold, 31, Loretto. Married 3/2/2015. Divorce final April 23, 2020.

Timmy Lee Wiggington, 44, Bardstown, and Jamie Allison Wigginton, 43, Bardstown. Married 11/23/2018. Divorce final April 24, 2020.

Anthony James Adams, 31, Cox’s Creek, and Alexis Marie Fournier, 29, Bardstown. Married 3/5/2016. Divorce final April 27, 2020.

William Derek Disponett, 36, Lawrenceburg, and Ashley Lynn Albright (maiden name restored), 36, Lawrenceburg. Married 10/17/2009. Divorce final April 24, 2020.

James Dennis Huntt, 58, Bardstown, and Carolyn Nickole Greathouse (maiden name restored), 49, Bardstown. Married 4/11/92. Divorce final April 27, 2020.

Donna J. Brown (maiden name restored), 47, Bloomfield, and Anthony H. Cunningham, 50, Frankfort. Married 3/15/2011. Divorce final April 30, 2020.

