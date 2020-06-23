Posted by admin

Nelson Circuit Court Divorces — May 2020

The following marriage dissolutions have been recorded in the Nelson Circuit Clerk’s office during the month of May 2020. This information is public record.

Ronald Andrew Norman, 26, Bardstown, and Jacquelyn Marie Norman, 28, Bardstown. Married 2 years, 11 months. Divorce final May 7, 2020.

Tiffany Nicole Logsdon (maiden name restored), 34, Bardstown, and Stephen Hamilton, 39, Louisville. Married 11 years, 2 months. Divorce final May 7, 2020.

Rebecca Lynne Cecil (maiden name restored), 26, Loretto, and Justin Blake Wimsett, 29, New Haven. Married 2 years. Divorce final May 11, 2020.

Carol Ann Lyvers (maiden name restored), 30, New Haven, and Kelvin James Williamson, 29, Lebanon. Married 5 years, 11 months. Divorce final May 21, 2020.

William Michael Pressey, 50, Bardstown, and Shannon Roseann Pressey, 47, Bardstown. Married 18 years, 11 months. Divorce final May 22, 2020.

Jessica L. Fraley, 38, New Albany, Ind., and James D. Fraley, 47, Bardstown. Married 17 years, 11 months. Divorce final May 22, 2020.

Kelsey Elizabeth Young, 25, Loretto, and Jonathan Matthew Downs, 27, Loretto. Married 1 year, 11 months. Divorce final May 26, 2020.

-30-